ISL: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of Vicente Gomez

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters have completed the signing of Spanish defensive-midfielder Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez. The 32-year-old has penned a three-year deal and is expected to make an immediate impact.

Vicente Gomez joined UD Las Palmas in 2009 and was a regular fixture in their reserve team, before being promoted to the senior squad in June 2010. He scored a goal in his professional debut against Real Vallodolid in the second round of Copa del Rey.

Vicente Gomez will bring experience to Kerala Blasters

Vicente Gomez made his first appearance in the Segunda Division against SD Huesca, coming on off the bench. The holding midfielder was instumental in Las Palmas gaining promotion to the top-flight in 2014-2015. Afterwards, he ammassed 75 La Liga appearances before signing for Segunda side Deportivo La Coruna in 2018.

UD Las Palmas v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The former Huracan youth product will be the Blasters' third foreign signing for the upcoming season. The club has already retained the services of Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and roped in Argentinian attacking-midfielder Facundo Pereyra.

The two-time finalists are in a rebuild under new manager Kibu Vicuna and fans will be hoping for a major turnaround in fortunes after recent debacles.