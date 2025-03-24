“Isn’t 6 goals enough to shut you up” - Real Madrid ace Arda Guler fires back at Dominik Szoboszlai after dig from Liverpool man

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has responded to a recent jibe from Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai. The two locked horns this weekend in the UEFA Nations League clash between Turkey and Hungary, which the former won 3-0.

The result helped Turkey qualify for the top tier of the Nations League with a 6-1 aggregate score. Guler got on the scoresheet in the second leg this weekend and appeared to sush Szoboszlai during the game.

A picture of that exchange was shared on social media, drawing a response from the Liverpool midfielder. He commented:

"1088."

Interestingly, Arda Guler has managed just 1088 minutes of first-team football for Real Madrid this season. The 20-year-old has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering just 10 starts across competitions.

Szoboszlai, who has been a regular for the Reds under Arne Slot, attempted to rile the Turkish youngster up by referring to his lack of game time with Los Blancos. The comment immediately went viral and caught the youngster's attention.

Arda Guler wasn't too impressed by the Liverpool man's comments and took to social media to issue a response. The Turkey international shared the same picture of his exchange with Szoboszlai with the following message:

“This guy is a joke. Isn’t 6 goals enough to shut you up?”

Arda Guler hits back at the Liverpool midfielder. (Image Source: Instagram)

Arda Guler's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2029, although he remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Will Arda Guler leave Real Madrid to join Liverpool this summer?

Arda Guler

A recent report from TEAMtalk has suggested that Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing a move for Arda Guler this summer. The Turkish youngster's relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has apparently broken down, and the player could be on the move this year.

The Italian manager has overlooked Guler this season, opting to use the more experienced options available in the squad. Ancelotti is apparently unimpressed by the player's defensive contributions in games as well as his efforts in training.

The Turkey international is understandably frustrated by the situation and could be tempted to consider his future this summer. Liverpool are eyeing the situation with interest and could test the waters at the end of this season.

However, Guler remains highly rated at Real Madrid and the club are unlikely to let go of him at the moment. Meanwhile, the recent incident involving him and Szoboszlai could further complicate a move to Anfield this summer.

