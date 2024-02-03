"Isn't the best" – Mark Lawrenson makes interesting observation while predicting Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Manchester United will defeat West Ham United 2-1 in their Premier League encounter on Sunday (February 4).

The Red Devils, who have won twice in their past seven Premier League matches, are currently seventh in the league table with 35 points from 22 games. They were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their most recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14).

West Ham, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the 2023-24 table with 36 points from 22 outings. They are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, last losing on December 10 last year.

In his column for British online bookmaker Paddy Power, Lawrenson asserted that the Hammers will fail to assert their dominance at Manchester United. He wrote:

"West Ham will to go Old Trafford and park the bus but David Moyes' record isn't the best at the big sides as we know."

Manchester United, who have won 15 of their 32 matches across competitions this campaign, have lost both of their last two outings against the Hammers. They have registered eight wins, two draws, and five defeats in their last 15 meetings against David Moyes' outfit.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag explains why club did not sign new striker this winter

At a press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed why his team could not add a new number nine to their ranks in the winter window. He said (h/t GOAL):

"It's not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to [Anthony] Martial, we don't really have the backup. But it wasn't possible because we have to match the FFP [Financial Fair Play] rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

Discussing the attacking options at his disposal, Ten Hag concluded:

"We have Omari [Forson], we have Amad Diallo. Of course, we have [Marcus] Rashford who can play there. But I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. We have to be a little bit creative, it's up to the No. 9 position."

During the recently concluded window, Manchester United were linked with a host of strikers. They were allegedly keeping tabs on the likes of Karim Benzema, Timo Werner, Donyell Malen, and Serhou Guirassy.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is set to be out of action for around 10 weeks as he is currently recovering from a groin surgery. The 28-year-old Frenchman has bagged two goals in 19 appearances this season.

