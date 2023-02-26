“Isn’t good at football either”, “Absolute horror show” – Liverpool fans blast 26-year-old star after he struggles in draw with Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans are upset as they dropped points against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Reds were widely expected to get back into scoring ways against their weaker opponents, but ultimately failed, with the game ending in a goalless draw. One player in particular who displeased the fans with his poor showing was Diogo Jota.

The Portugal forward had a key chance to change the game from a tight angle but failed to keep his shot on target and threaten the goalkeeper. He only managed one shot on target in the game, as three other chances went wayward, and fans were not pleased with the efforts.

They took to Twitter to slam the 26-year-old for his subpar performance, with one even calling for Liverpool to move him along in the summer.

Liverpool drop points against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool faced Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park following their midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

The Reds dominated possession in the early stages of the game against a Palace side that had struggled to score goals in recent weeks.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold almost gifted the hosts a goal in the 13th minute with his sloppy play. Marc Guehi then had a free header from a free-kick but missed.

Liverpool continued to show signs of their struggles this season, with Alexander-Arnold's powerful free-kick blocked by his own teammate, Jordan Henderson.

On the other end, Palace had a few good chances before the break, with Jean-Philippe Mateta hitting the bar due to the Reds' sloppy defense.

The first half ended in a goalless stalemate, and Klopp made a change at halftime, replacing Keita with Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah smashed the bar with a first-time curler before forcing Vicente Guita into a save with another effort. Diogo Jota also had a golden opportunity inside the box but blazed over from a difficult angle.

Their best chance of the game came in the 81st minute when Cody Gakpo was played in by Salah, but he failed to put his effort on target. The game ended in a disappointing goalless draw for the Reds, with two points dropped rather than one earned.

While they achieved their third consecutive clean sheet in the league, it was a rather poor showing from Klopp's men, who must regroup and rediscover their form.

