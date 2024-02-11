"Isn't a serious footballer", "So underwhelming today" - Fans slam Manchester United man for his 'underwhelming' performance in win over Aston Villa

Manchester United continued their impressive run of form, picking up all three points on offer with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Red Devils are now undefeated in six games, last losing a game in December to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag's side overcame the issues accompanying a number of absences from key players through injury to claim a huge away win. The win was their third successive one in the league, and it moves them to within six points of a UEFA Champions League spot.

Ten Hag's side picked up their sixth away win of the season, and only Manchester City and Arsenal, with eight and seven, respectively, have won more away from home. They remain in sixth place, behind the side they just completed the double over.

Despite seeing their side pick up all three points in dramatic fashion at Villa Park, Manchester United fans were not pleased with the performances of some of their players.

The fans were especially critical of the showing of center-back Victor Lindelof, who was introduced off the bench at halftime as a replacement for left-back Luke Shaw.

Fans on X took to the social media platform to complain about the performance of the Sweden international, who was playing out of position.

"Lindelof isn’t a serious footballer"

"Lindelof is just so underwhelming today"

See more reactions from X below:

Manchester United repeated the trick against Unai Emery's Aston Villa, defeating them home and away this season.

Having come from behind to win 3-2 at Old Trafford in December, they did not go the hard route this time, as they scored first before finding the net late in that game to claim all three points.

Hojlund stars as Manchester United complete double over Villa

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund continued his fine run of form as the Red Devils won 2-1 at Villa Park. The 21-year-old Denmark international, who initially struggled to match the pace of the Premier League, has now scored in each of his last five games.

Hojlund gave Ten Hag's side the lead in the first half before Douglas Luiz found a leveller for Emery's side in the second half. With the game nearing its conclusion, Scott McTominay stepped up to head home his seventh of the season in the league.

Aston Villa have now lost successive games in front of their fans, having also been defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup. Ten Hag's men will face Luton Town next in the Premier League, while Villa will travel to London to face Fulham.