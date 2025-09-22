"Isn't it time for football, to do him justice?" – Premier League star should win 2025 Ballon d'Or, says national team coach

Egypt men's national team head coach Hossam Hassan has insisted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d'Or award on Monday (September 22).

Salah, 33, cemented himself as a firm favorite for the prestigious individual football award with his standout performances for Liverpool last campaign. He led from the front during the Reds' successful Premier League title charge, registering 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 league games.

Apart from equalling the record for most goal contributions (47) in a single Premier League season, he also helped the Reds reach the EFL Cup final. Overall, the ex-Chelsea star recorded a stunning 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for his club last season.

Backing Salah to win the Ballon d'Or, Hassan wrote on Instagram (h/t Telegrafi):

"Considering the challenges he has faced throughout his career, he deserves it. Considering the obstacles he has overcome, he deserves it. Because of his years of brilliant play, individuality and creativity in the strongest league in the world, he deserves this award."

Hassan, who has been Egypt's head coach since March 2024, continued:

"Reaching the top is difficult, but the real challenge is staying there. He reached it and stayed there for many years, thanks first to God, then to his talent, work and determination. He has become an inspiring example for all those who aim for success. Isn't it time for football and those who decide on this award to give him what he deserves?"

Expressing his support for the Liverpool star, the 59-year-old tactician wrote:

"Our prayers, as well as the prayers of all Egyptians and Salah fans around the world, are that he wins the Ballon d'Or, a great achievement for a great player, which may never be repeated in the history of Egyptian, Arab, African or even world football."

Who are the top Ballon d'Or contenders?

Beside Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, a number of other players are also well in the mix for the Ballon d'Or honor. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are also in the race.

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, and PSG midfielder Vitinha are also deemed top contenders for the award. PSG pair Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue are also expected to attain a high finish on the list.

The award ceremony will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris this Monday.

