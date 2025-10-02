  • home icon
  "Isn't Wrestlemania more expensive?", "Least anticipated WC ever?" - Fans react as FIFA ticket prices for 2026 World Cup in U.S revealed

By Sripad
Modified Oct 02, 2025 06:44 GMT
Fans slam FIFA for World Cup ticket prices
Fans around the world are left stunned as prices for the FIFA World Cup matches are out. The cheapest ticket for the group stage is set at $60, but the opening matches in the three countries see the minimum price go up to $355 to $560 per ticket.

FIFA have started selling tickets for the World Cup next year and the fans believe they are being priced out. The cheapest ticket for the final is a whopping $2030, which is over a 100% increase from the most expensive ticket for the Third Place game.

The Athletic posted some of the prices on their Instagram account, and the fans, in unison, have called them unaffordable. Some posted:

"No one can afford this."
"Isn't WrestleMania more expensive?" added another.
"The least anticipated World Cup ever?" questioned a fan.
"FIFA talks about inclusivity and respect. This is aimed at only people with money!" declared another.

The issue of expensive tickets was raised by New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in September. He highlighted that the tickets were 400% up from the Qatar pricing in 2022 and said (via The Guardian):

“I have long been quite troubled by how the supposed stewards of the game have opted for profit time and time again at the expense of the people that love this game. And I think what is stunning to me is these demands that we are putting forward, they are just demands that go back to what [Fifa] has done in previous World Cups. And yet what they are seeing with the Cup here in the United States, Mexico and Canada is the prospect of increasing their revenues up close to 400% compared to what they were in Qatar.”
“There’s just no chance for so many who love this game so much to actually be able to go and see this. This also has a real impact on the potential for the atmosphere of the Cup and just how many fans will actually be there. Because so often the people who get the tickets quickest are not the ones who are actually the most eager to be there. They’re the ones who are the most excited at the prospect of a profit.”
FIFA World Cup kicks off in June 2026 in the United States, with Mexico and Canada also co-hosting the tournament.

FIFA World Cup tickets go on sale

FIFA World Cup tickets have gone on sale, although all teams participating in the tournament will not be finalized until December 2025. The European teams have just begun their qualifiers, while the South American sides have completed their part.

Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, South Korea, Brazil, Tunisia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Morocco have secured their place in the tournament, along with the hosts, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

There are 30 spots still left to be filled before the draw in December. FIFA have already revealed that they will be using dynamic pricing for the first time.

