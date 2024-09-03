Israel Adesanya shares 4-word message after Mohamed Salah copies his celebration during Liverpool's win over Manchester United

UFC star Israel Adesanya recently sent a cryptic message to Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. The MMA fighter was replying to the Egyptian footballer's earlier comments about copying his celebration.

The Liverpool forward has adopted a new celebration this season. After scoring, he has been doing a bow and arrow celebration. In a post-match interview, the 32-year-old had said that he was inspired by Adesanya.

"I think I was watching the UFC – Alex Pereira against Israel Adesanya. When he won the second fight against Pereira, he celebrated like that because Pereira beat him in the first one. I like the celebration, that’s why I do it. I am a UFC fan," revealed Mohamed Salah (via talkSPORT).

Adesanya shared Salah's comments on his Instagram account with the message:

"Each one teach one."

The former UFC champion's cryptic response is open to interpretation but it is believed to be about the Liverpool forward's clarification about his goal celebration. The celebration was also speculated to be a reference to the Egyptian pharaohs' choice of weapon.

"And also back home, people take it as, our Egyptian pharaohs used to do it when they drew something in a temple or the pyramids or somewhere. It’s similar," he said.

Mohamed Salah has already done the archer celebration thrice this season after finding the net in each of Liverpool's three matches so far.

Mohamed Salah could be staring at Liverpool exit

Liverpool fans were in for a shock after winning 3-0 at the home of their arch-rivals Manchester United. Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, suggested that his future may lie elsewhere next season.

The forward, who joined the Reds in 2017 under former manager Jurgen Klopp, explained that he doesn't know what the future holds but this might be his last year with the Merseyside club.

"I had a good summer, I had a long time to work on myself and think positively because, as you know, this is my last year at the club," the 32-year-old said (via ESPN). "I just want to enjoy it, and I don't want to think about it. I feel free to play football, and we'll see what happens next year."

The winger clarified that the club had not spoken to him about his future yet and hinted at the possibility of Sunday's visit being his last to Old Trafford, a ground where he has scored 10 goals.

"I was coming to the game, I was saying 'Look, it could be the last time.' Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season'," the former Roma and Chelsea winger said.

Mohamed Salah is expected to be back in action with Liverpool against Nottingham Forest on September 14.

