“It was only me and 4 other players” – When Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to Vinicius Jr, Barcelona star and 3 others 

Long-time Nike ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his cleats to five rising stars in football - Vinicius Jr., Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes, and Ansu Fati - back in 2020.

Three years later, Mbappe and Haaland are widely considered to be the successors of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in European football. Vinicius Jr. is Real Madrid's star forward since the departure of Karim Benzema this summer. Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo's Portugal teammate, is the captain of Manchester United.

Although Barcelona forward Ansu Fati hasn't yet reached the heights that were expected of him, the Spanish prodigy will be hoping for a return to form at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he is on loan for the season.

In a YouTube video, which was released in 2020, Vinicius Jr expressed his excitement after receiving the boots from Ronaldo. He added that the Portuguese star was his idol and said:

"Now here we have Cristiano Ronaldo's new cleats. He sent me himself. Gotta thank him. Feels good? I don't know if I play or of I dance. I want to thank Nike, thank Cristiano for choosing me... It was only me and three other players. Ansu Fati, Haaland, Mbappé... It was four, Mbappé and Bruno Fernandes. I am so happy to know he's following my work, even from far away."

"He is an idol, not only for me but for everyone in the world, especially here in Madrid. For all of those who cheer for Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo. May these cleats help me achieve many things just like he did here in Madrid. Nice... I don't have to [tie the laces], not to play here at home. I do it for matches because it's mandatory. If not, I would play like this. Look, there's no way it's coming out of my feet!"

Vinicius Jr has played 230 matches for the Spanish giants, scoring 60 goals and providing 64 assists.

Vinicius Jr takes over from Cristiano Ronaldo's mantle at Real Madrid

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid in 2018, Los Blancos handed the #7 jersey to Mariano Diaz and then gave it to Eden Hazard in 2019. However, Vinicius Jr finally got hold of the iconic jersey earlier this year after the Belgian left the club.

The Real Madrid star was quick to thank the club and claimed he was grateful that he could wear the same number as Ronaldo. He said:

"I'm very happy and very grateful to be able to wear this number that Cristiano, Juanito have worn, great players. I hope it's a great season. I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I have seen all his matches and he has marked an era at the club. He is an idol for me."

Vinicius Jr has played five matches in the league this season and has scored once. He was not a part of the UEFA Champions League side last week as he recovered from a biceps femoris muscle injury.