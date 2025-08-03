"It is about being able to score from different areas" - Barcelona summer signing Marcus Rashford details what he can bring to the Catalan side

Marcus Rashford has claimed that he can prove his worth at Barcelona by playing and scoring from different positions on the pitch. The Manchester United loanee is keen to impress and help the club win the UEFA Champions League again.

Speaking to the media, Rashford stated that everyone at Barcelona is eager to win the UEFA Champions League again. He wants to do his part in the goal and is ready to play in any position wanted by Hansi Flick. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Everyone wants to win the Champions League. Last year was fantastic, and now we have to try to recreate and improve on it by winning it. I can play in different positions and score goals from all areas of the pitch. It is about being able to score from different areas, and hopefully we can take a step further than last year and try to win the Champions League."

Despite joining last month, Barcelona are yet to register Rashford in their LaLiga squad. The club is still working on getting within the financial limits set by the league, but the Englishman is not worried. He added:

“I think it’s something the club needs to resolve, and I’m confident it will happen. I’m focused on training and being ready for the start of the season."

When quizzed about his teammates, Rashford added:

“There are a lot of great players here, but I knew that before I came. The quality is very high, and the intensity too, and that’s what we need to maintain throughout the season."

Marcus Rashford has played two matches for Barcelona so far, both off the bench. He is yet to get on the scoresheet and will be keen on finding the back of the net if he plays against Daegu on Monday, August 4.

Barcelona legend backs Marcus Rashford loan move to be a success

Rivaldo spoke to the media recently and backed Marcus Rashford to do well at Barcelona. The Brazilian legend believes that the Manchester United loanee has what it takes to stand out on the pitch and said (via MEN):

"He has everything to stand out, especially with the great coach he’ll have by his side. That will help him a lot in his development. It’s a different league to the English one. I think he’ll have more opportunities, more chances to show his quality and achieve something big there."

Marcus Rashford has joined on a season-long loan with the Catalan side, covering all his wages. They also have an option to buy him for £30 million next summer.

