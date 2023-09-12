“It was not because of his absence that this game was won by 8-9 goals” – Portugal star defends Cristiano Ronaldo importance despite win without him

Midfielder Danilo Pereira has dismissed claims that the Portugal national team plays better without Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that they would have been as good against Luxembourg even with the Al Nassr star in the side.

Portugal defeated Luxembourg 9-0 on Monday in a FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter, with five goals coming in the second half. Ronaldo was suspended for the match after picking up a yellow card in their 1-0 win over Slovakia last week.

Speaking after the match, Pereira was quick to dismiss any suggestions that the team is better without the Al Nassr star. He said (via @CabineSport):

"If Cristiano Ronaldo were here, the result would also be like this. He would help with goals and assists. It was not because of his absence that this game was won by 8 or 9 goals."

Ronaldo celebrated his 850th goal for club and country earlier this week, scoring in Al Nassr's league win over Al Hazm.

Roberto Martinez still sees Cristiano Ronaldo as an important part of his Portugal side

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was also quick to claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is an important part of his side despite them winning 9-0 without the Al Nassr star. He pointed at the experience the former Real Madrid star brings, and said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano is a very important part of this team. Pepe is a very important part of this team. These are players who have experience and who have a level of work and a way of working that is contagious. They give our team important value (...) Cristiano Ronaldo has experience and a way of being in the group that is special. We don't need to create doubt , or a comparison. Cristiano is important and this team is prepared to win without him."

It was not the first time the former Everton manager spoke about Ronaldo and his importance. Earlier this year, Martinez said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps. The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience. It's important to have a complete dressing room."

Former Portugal manager, Fernando Santos, had benched Ronaldo for the knockout stage games at the FIFA World Cup last year.