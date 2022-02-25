"It was absolutely insane" - Jurgen Klopp singles out Liverpool man for special praise after 6-0 win over Leeds United

Liverpool earned a massive 6-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Sadio Mane was one of the brightest players on the pitch, scoring twice in what was indeed a brilliant performance from the attacker.

Following this incredible display, Jurgen Klopp couldn't help but shower praise on the Senegalese. The Liverpool boss told Premier League Productions as quoted by HITC:

"Sadio Mane’s game was probably one of his best in the way he interpreted his role. Playing in the center, how he got away from his opponent and open up gaps for us. It was absolutely insane."

Sadio Mane was deployed in an unfamiliar position at Anfield yesterday, with Jurgen Klopp switching him from the left flank to a striking role. The attacker thrived in his new role, troubling the opposition defense and creating space for his teammates throughout the game.

The victory helped blow the Premier League title race wide open, with the Reds now just three points behind leaders Manchester City. Regardless, Jurgen Klopp isn't looking at his title rivals. Instead, the tactician wants his side to focus on winning their remaining games of the term. He said:

"Honestly, we don’t chase City; we try to win our football games. The thing is now we have obviously the [Carabao] Cup final at the weekend [against Chelsea] and City play [Everton]. But they might probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next Premier League game."

"I am not sure then if we play the next game after them or before them, [but] it might be nine points all of a sudden, so we don’t have to count these kinds of things. We just have to win our football games."

Could Jurgen Klopp lead Liverpool to silverware this season?

The Senegalese impressed as a centre-forward against Leeds.

The Reds are in a decent position to win trophies this season. They could lay their hands on their first prize of the term as early as this weekend if they manage to beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

Apart from the Premier League, it is worth noting that Liverpool are also in contention for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. It remains to be seen if they can go all the way come the end of the season.

