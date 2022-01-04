“It is absolutely ridiculous” – Micah Richards slams Manchester United’s decision on one player during Wolves defeat

Former Premier League defender Micah Richards has hit out at Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his use of Jadon Sancho against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat under Rangnick's management against the Wolves on Monday. Joao Moutinho found the back of the net in the 82nd minute of the game to give Bruno Lage's side the 1-0 win.

The Red Devils took to the field with a front four of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Sancho. However, Manchester United produced a lackluster performance as the Wolves earned a deserving victory.

Speaking after the game, Micah Richards criticized Manchester United boss Rangnick for deploying Sancho in a central position. The Englishman termed the decision 'ridiculous' and insisted that the 21-year-old is better operating on the flanks.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live [via Manchester Evening News]:

"We have seen Sancho trying to get the ball in the No. 10 position on the half turn, when all the evidence that we have seen with Sancho is that he is good on one-on-ones. He is good at starting on one side and making forward runs into the box. But now he is on the half turn, getting the ball, and what is even worse is that when the opposition full-backs are pushing forward he is in a wing-back role.

"It is absolutely ridiculous - they are just getting forced back," he added. "When they want to start attacks they are already 20 yards back from where they need to be. I think Rangnick can do good, he just needs to find the right system."

Sancho was replaced by England team-mate Marcus Rashford with 76 minutes on the clock on Monday.

Jadon Sancho's record at Manchester United so far

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Red Devils forked out a fee of £73m to acquire the England international's services.

However, the move has not gone as smoothly as Sancho would have hoped for so far. The 21-year-old has found the back of the net only twice for Manchester United across all competitions this season.

Sancho has struggled to make a significant impact for the Red Devils, both under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick. It remains to be seen if the forward can regain his full form before the end of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee