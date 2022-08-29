"It wouldn't be accepted here" - Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte slams 25-year-old star's antics in the second half against Nottingham Forest 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has warned Richarlison not to repeat his showboating antics from the game against Nottingham Forest.

Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the newly-promoted side. Richarlison came on as a substitute midway through the second half and set up Harry Kane with a pinpoint cross to secure the game late on.

The Brazilian is yet to start a game for his new club following his big-money move from Everton in the summer, but is clearly confident in his abilities. In the dying moments of the encounter at the City Ground, the Brazilian international started to juggle the ball in the corner to kill time and showboat.

This earned great applause from the travelling Tottenham fans, but infuriated the Forest players. Shortly after his keepy-uppy display, Richarlison was booted in the back of the legs by youngster Brennan Johnson, who was shown a yellow card.

After the full-time whistle, Conte admitted that he was unhappy with his forward's show off, as he told reporters (as quoted by The Express):

"I wouldn't want my players to do what Richarlison did. It wouldn't be accepted here."

Antonio Conte comments on relentless Tottenham schedule coming up

Spurs now face two London derbies within the next six days as they prepare to travel to West Ham United next up. Conte's side then host Fulham on Saturday, with squad depth now seemingly more important than ever.

The Italian boss was asked if Richarlison can expect to start for his side in the near future, to which he replied (as per Football.London):

"I was very clear with my players and now we have three days to recover before the game against West Ham. And then after Wednesday night, we are going to play Saturday. I think we are the only team in the top six to play three games in six days.

"I don't want to complain as I've said in the past I don't want to complain. But I think this time we were unlucky and I hope the next time someone else will be unlucky like us and not always Tottenham. I want to underline this."

The South American forward will face a difficult task getting into the current Spurs side, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dejan Kulusevski all in sparkling form.

