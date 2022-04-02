"It adds a lot of pressure" - Wes Brown says next 3 games will be crucial for Manchester United's top-4 chances

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes the next three games in the Premier League are crucial for the Red Devils' top-four hopes. United face Leicester City, Everton and Norwich City in their next three league games, with two of them being at Old Trafford.

Brown said that three wins could put the pressure right back on Arsenal. Both sides, along with Tottenham Hotspur, aim to secure a top-four berth. Speaking to ManchesterWorld, Brown said:

“We’re still fighting for that fourth position, which Arsenal definitely have control over. It’s just whether the lads can now focus on getting the results they need."

He added:

“I think we play Arsenal as well, which is important. I feel that the next three games are important. If someone can take that upper hand and get those early wins, it adds a lot of pressure and then it’s on the players themselves. It’s still there, and Manchester United are a club that need to be in the Champions League. It’s there, it’s a challenge.”

It's worth mentioning that two of United's next three opponents are engulfed in a relegation battle. Everton are languishing in 17th place, while Norwich City are rock bottom in the Premier League standings.

Following their game against Norwich City, the Red Devils face two tough matches, as they face Liverpool and Arsenal. Both those games will be away from home, which adds to the challenge.

It's worth mentioning that United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford this season. However, they did secure a 3-2 win over Arsenal despite having Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager.

Arsenal are in pole position to secure top-four berth ahead of Manchester United

Arsenal are currently in the ascendency when it comes to the race for the Premier League top-four. The Gunners are fourth in the standings, having amassed 54 points from 28 games.

United, meanwhile, are sixth in the table, four points behind Arsenal, having played a game more.

A top-four finish would be the bare minimum Manchester United would have wanted after spending heavily on new recruits last summer.

The Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane last summer. However, they are set for a fifth straight season without silverware, having exited both domestic Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

