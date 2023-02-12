"It affected me" - Liverpool star admits to Manchester United transfer talks before £44m Anfield move

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has opened up on the Manchester United transfer talks prior to his move to Anfield in January.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds during the winter transfer window from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £44 million.

The Dutchman was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer and also in January before he secured a move to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international has revealed that he spoke with PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy regarding a move to Manchester United in the summer.

However, he has claimed that he has finally earned his big move to Liverpool. He said, as quoted by Goal:

“To be honest, I spoke to [Van Nistelrooy] a lot about United in the summer when the transfer looked like it may be coming.

"But in the winter, not really. It was Ruud’s wish that I went to a big club - and I think I have achieved that with Liverpool."

Gakpo has revealed that he was affected by the speculations linking him to Manchester United in the summer.

The Dutch forward has insisted that he vowed to do the best he could after he failed to secure a move away from PSV Eindhoven. He added:

"There was a lot of speculation in the summer. It was the first window where it was possible to move and so, yes, it affected me a little bit.

"But then there was one moment when I just said: 'Forget about it, play your best game, and maybe it will happen next summer or in the winter'. That's what I tried to do and it went well.”

Gakpo moved to Anfield as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, having scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for the Eredivisie side.

However, he is yet to score his first goal or provide his first assist for the Reds, with the Reds struggling for any kind of form of late.

Liverpool and Manchester United monitoring situation on young English defender

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Eredivisie giants on loan from Everton this season.

After falling out of favor at Goodison Park last season, the youngster has grown by leaps and bounds under Ruud van Nistelrooy at Philips Stadion.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Reds and Manchester United have both sent their scouts to monitor the development of Branthwaite in Eindhoven with the intention of signing him.

