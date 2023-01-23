"It affected me to see Hugo retire" – France star admits he's contemplating retirement after 2022 FIFA World Cup

France and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has admitted that he is considering international retirement after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Giroud, 36, has been a key dressing-room figure for France since his debut in late 2011. Despite failing to earn a single cap for the various national youth teams, he has emerged as the two-time FIFA World Cup champions' all-time top goal-scorer with 53 strikes in 120 games.

A left-footed target man blessed with heading and shooting, Giroud was a crucial part of Didier Deschamps' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He also nicked the Bronze Boot behind compatriot Kylian Mbappe and superstar Lionel Messi due to his four goals in six tournament appearances.

Speaking to Canal+, Giroud stated that Hugo Lloris' recent retirement has caused him to question his own future in France. He said:

"For now, I'll continue. But, it affected me to see Hugo retire after spending so many years together. I had a special relationship with him. It's a turning page, but it's true that it made me think. I have to ask myself if I still truly want to wear the blue shirt."

When asked whether he would be a part of France's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and Ireland in March, Giroud replied:

"Anything can happen in the future. As long as I haven't announced my retirement from international football, I am still eligible for selection. You know how important playing for my country is to me, that's why I am taking my time to come to a decision."

Reacting to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat, Giroud added:

"I have moved on but it hurt my heart. I didn't see any images again. I wanted to cut it out to try and forget as quickly as possible."

Giroud has helped Les Bleus lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Moscow and the 2021 UEFA Nations League crown in Milan so far.

Barcelona ponder swoop for France striker

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has popped up on Barcelona's radar in the ongoing winter transfer window. The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a backup forward after Memphis Depay sealed a €3 million permanent move to Atletico Madrid last week.

Giroud, who is in the final six months of his contract at the San Siro Stadium, is in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored nine goals and laid out six assists in 24 appearances for Milan so far.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are likely to hand the former Arsenal and Chelsea man a one-year contract extension, as per Fabrizio Romano.

