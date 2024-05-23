"It is up to my agent and the club to find something" - On-loan Arsenal star expresses desire to leave the club

On-loan Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga has expressed his desire to leave the Gunners in the summer. The midfielder spent the last year on loan at Luton Town, but he has now decided on a permanent exit from the north London club.

After joining the Gunners in 2021 from Anderlecht, the 24-year-old failed to meet expectations. He only managed to play 19 Premier League games in the 2021-22 season, before playing merely six league games the season after. Soon, a loan spell at Crystal Palace was on the cards, but he didn't impress there either, managing just nine games.

This current season has seen Lokonga play for Luton Town, who fought bravely in a futile effort to stay in top-tier English football. He wasn't too regular, due to a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines from late September till mid-December. However, he impressed to the best of his abilities, starting 16 games under Rob Edwards.

Now, he looks set to return to Arsenal after his loan spell, but the midfielder has made it clear that his future lies elsewhere. He said on the BBC (via Tribal Football):

"I have had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was that the best thing for me was to leave the club, so now it is up to my agent and the club to find something. I still have a contract there, one year plus one year's option, so let's see what happens."

Overall, Lokonga made 19 appearances across competitions for Luton, contributing one goal and three assists.

Arsenal manager discusses failed Premier League title challenge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team will step up and learn from their experiences this campaign. The Spaniard said that the team was progressing well and looked forward to challenging for the title again next season.

Speaking to the press in his final press conference for the season, the Spaniard said (via Football London):

“Yeah but I had the same in pre-season. When we got together and saw what was happening, players taking a different level, another year together, some big signings.

"It was a huge belief in the squad that we can go all the way in any competition. We have experienced the Champions League for the first time in seven years, we are right on it in the Premier League. Now we have to continued to be at that level.”

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City. Arteta will know he has a talented team on his hands and is not wrong to trust his developing players. The Gunners will hope they can eventually take Manchester City’s position as champions next season.