"It almost shapes his career" - Gary Neville explains why the top four race is a 'big moment' in Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's managerial run

Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville has praised Mikel Arteta for his work at Arsenal but believes the pressure is on him to deliver a top-four finish.

The Gunners were close to securing fourth place in the league a few days ago, having gone four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. However, a 3-0 defeat against Spurs last night (May 12) opened up the opportunity for Antonio Conte's side to eclipse them with two games to go.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast after the match, Neville stated that the way Arsenal react in their next game could shape a lot of public opinion about Arteta. The Gunners travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in their next match.

Neville said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"It's a big moment for Mikel Arteta. There is a lot of pressure on these young managers. I know he [Arteta] takes the job, and he is paid handsomely for it. But how he is viewed is dependent on the sending off tonight and then what happens at Newcastle on Monday."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Tottenham move one point behind Arsenal in the race for Champions League spots with a BIG #NLD win Tottenham move one point behind Arsenal in the race for Champions League spots with a BIG #NLD win 👀⚪

The former Manchester United right-back went on to add:

"It almost shapes his career and determines whether he is a success or not, but I think Mikel Arteta has done a very good job for Arsenal. Getting a Champions League place would mean he has won the FA Cup and taken them into the top four - he's starting to build a successful CV. If he doesn't get top four and Conte does, it will start to come down on him a little bit."

Neville concluded by stating that Arteta just needs a little luck heading into the clash at Newcastle:

"I think he has a long career in the game, so it's not going to be dependent on what happens on Monday. But these steps up the ladder and these leg-ups that you need as a manager and these little bits of luck... We will see if Lady Luck will be on his side next week."

How has Mikel Arteta fared at Arsenal?

Having arrived in December 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to an FA Cup win that very season. However, the Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign, collecting 56 points from 38 matches.

They improved to 61 points last season, but finished eighth once again. Arteta's side were also prematurely knocked out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The Gunners have already improved on those tallies this season. With two games to go, they have picked up 66 points, though they have once again failed to go deep in the FA Cup. The London-based outfit did make it to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup but lost to eventual winners Liverpool.

Overall, Arteta has overseen 128 matches across all competitions as Arsenal boss, picking up 72 wins, 20 draws and 36 losses.

Arsenal @Arsenal “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."



🎙 @M8Arteta “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."🎙 @M8Arteta https://t.co/sS8Fgme9XG

Edited by Diptanil Roy