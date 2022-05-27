"It was almost written in the stars" - Stephen Warnock pinpoints exact moment which started Liverpool's amazing run this season

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has revealed that Alisson's injury-time winner against West Brom in 2021 laid the foundation for the success they have enjoyed this term.

The 40-year-old wrote in an exclusive column for the BBC where he analysed the Reds' chances in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

He also highlighted Alisson's sole goal for Liverpool as a watershed moment in the team's evolution.

''You look at this team and what they are doing now and you think going for the Champions League and challenging for the title is just where they should be because of the quality they have.

''But they wouldn't even have made it into last season's top four but for Alisson's extraordinary 95th-minute winner against West Brom last May.

''It was almost written in the stars that the Brazil goalkeeper would be the player to do something amazing like that, after his father, Jose, had drowned in a tragic accident a few weeks earlier.''

Liverpool were in pole position to successfully defend their Premier League title two seasons ago. However, poor results at the turn of the year saw them fall down the table.

A run of five consecutive home defeats between February and March threatened their top four aspirations. Heading into the home-run stretch of the season, Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

They traveled to the Hawthorns to face an already-relegated West Brom on matchday 36, needing a win to keep pace with Leicester City and Chelsea in the top four race.

Liverpool went behind to Robson Kanu's early strike but Mohamed Salah equalized in the first half. The game dragged on until injury time and it seemed like both sides would share the spoils.

However, Alisson had other ideas and stepped up to head home a bullet header in the fifth minute of injury time. The win proved crucial in the club's season and they ended the campaign in third spot.

Liverpool's quadruple dream might be over but they still have a date with destiny

Alisson scored a last-minute winner against West Brom

Liverpool were in the running for a unique quadruple a few days ago. However, Manchester City's heroics denied them the opportunity for a 20th league crown.

Despite the jarring end to their league aspirations, they can still win a unique treble of cup competitions, with only Real Madrid standing in their way of a seventh European Cup.

Liverpool's season has been an undeniable success to this point and they have an opportunity to make it even more successful by triumphing over the Spanish champions on Saturday.

