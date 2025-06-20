“It was also the first time I really suffered” - Lamine Yamal names first ever match where he felt pressure at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has named the 2025 Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid as the first match where he truly felt the weight of pressure while playing for Barcelona. La Blaugrana won the contest, edging out their archrivals 3-2 after 120 minutes of football in Seville.

A first half of complete dominance saw the Catalans take a slender 1-0 advantage into the break, courtesy of Pedri (28'). However, Real Madrid went on to score two goals through Kylian Mbappe (70') and Aurelien Tchouaméni (77') against the run of play in the second half, putting Barcelona on the ropes. Six minutes from time, Ferran Torres restored parity for the Catalans to send the game to extra time. Jules Kounde proved to be the hero for Barca as his 116th-minute strike gave his side the victory.

In a recent interview with Barca One (via Barca Universal), Yamal reflected on the Copa del Rey final, saying:

“Nobody expected Madrid’s second goal, so we had to concentrate and play together. The mentality of the team has changed a lot, and this year it is very good. When Ferran scored, we knew we would win the game,”

He added:

“It was my first final with the fans. One of the most beautiful environments I’ve ever been in. I enjoyed it, but it was also the first time I really suffered — it was win or lose.”

While Lamine Yamal wasn’t on the scoresheet in the pulsating encounter, he provided two assists on the night for Barcelona’s first and second goals.

“Every year it will be bigger” – Barcelona star Lamine Yamal says he’s focused on constant growth

In the same interview, Lamine Yamal discussed how he intends to up his game and continue to perform at top level. At just 17, Yamal is already earning constant comparisons with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. As a testament to his football qualities, he is also a strong contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Yamal is, however, not letting himself get soaked up with the plaudits from fans. He said:

“Every year I will improve in experience and in my game. Right now, it’s not very noticeable, but every year it will be bigger. I’ll feel more comfortable on the pitch and with my teammates,”

Lamine Yamal was instrumental for Barcelona last season, helping the club win a domestic treble. He finished the campaign with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches across competitions.

