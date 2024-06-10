"It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi" - Carlo Ancelotti believes he knows why Jurgen Klopp really quit Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has tried to explain why Jurgen Klopp decided to end his Liverpool tenure this summer. The German tactician spent almost nine years at Anfield, leading the club to all major titles.

Klopp's sudden announcement to leave Liverpool earlier this year came as a surprise to many but Ancelotti felt he knew why the decision was taken. The Italian also compared the German's situation with the legendary AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi, who led the Serie A giants to successive European Cups in the late 1980s.

On the Klopp-Liverpool situation, Ancelotti told il Giornale (via Mirror):

"I don't see any particular news, this has always been our job but the Klopp case is significant. The continuous pressure, the load of responsibilities become excessive burdens, the obsession takes over. It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi."

From the 2015/16 season to the 2023/24 term, Klopp managed Liverpool in 489 matches, winning 304, drawing 100 and losing 85 across competitions. In the process, he led the Reds to their first-ever Premier League and a sixth UEFA Champions League title, among other honors.

Sacchi, on the other hand, won two European Cups and a league title with Milan, among other major trophies.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on why he decided to leave the club

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, while announcing his decision to leave the club, accepted that the toll of leading a world-class club for over eight years had indirectly led him to the decision.

He said:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has replaced Klopp as the Liverpool manager this summer.

