"It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi" - Carlo Ancelotti on why Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why Jurgen Klopp decided to call time on his Liverpool spell this summer. The Italian opined that the former Reds boss called it quits because of the continuous pressure and excessive burdens he shouldered over the years at Anfield.

It was the end of an era at Liverpool as Klopp bid farewell to the KOP. The tactician announced his decision shortly before the end of the season and has been replaced by former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Regarding the reason behind the German's decision to depart, Carlo Ancelotti feels he knows why. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper il Giornale, the Real Madrid boss said (via liverpoolecho.co.uk):

“I don’t see any particular news, this has always been our job but the Klopp case is significant. The continuous pressure, the load of responsibilities become excessive burdens, the obsession takes over. It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi.”

It is safe to say that Carlo Ancelotti isn't far from the truth on this subject. Jurgen Klopp made a similar point when announcing his departure in January this year. He said in a statement (via Liverpool's official website):

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth,” the former Liverpool boss added.

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed an impressive spell at Liverpool. During his nine-year stint at the club, the German claimed eight honors, including the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.

How Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid fared this season

Liverpool failed to give Jurgen Klopp a fitting farewell this season, as they suffered a late capitulation, stopping them from claiming a historic treble and forcing them to settle for the EFL Cup.

The Reds finished in third position in the Premier League with 82 points in 38 games, after recording 24 victories, 10 draws, and four defeats. They also had a goal difference of 45, after scoring 86 times and conceding 41 times.

Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, enjoyed a fabulous outing with Real Madrid during the season. The Italian led the Merengues to claim the La Liga title and followed it up with a Champions League triumph. He still has one year left on his contract with the Spanish giants.

