"It also saves Liverpool a lot of money" - Sam Allardyce offers advice about in-form 25-year-old Reds star

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has offered Liverpool a piece of advice concerning their star fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold. The tactician urged the Reds to utilize the player in midfield as it would save them from splashing money on another signing to fill in that position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has often been criticized for his defensive vulnerability. However, Jurgen Klopp has tried to get more from the player this season by trying him in a central midfield role and the experiment has proven to be a huge success.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old has fit into his new role like a glove, using his ball-playing abilities to his advantage. The Englishman has turned his situation around at Anfield and is currently one of the important players in the squad.

However, there are those who feel the player shouldn't be permanently converted into a midfielder. But Sam Allardyce believes those people are simply being misguided as he explained how Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role helps Liverpool.

"Anybody that says it [midfield] shouldn’t be his permanent position I think is barking up the wrong tree,” Allerdyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “It also saves Liverpool a lot of money buying a midfield player with that quality."

Expand Tweet

Sam Allardyce went on to highlight what he likes the most about the 25-year-old.

“What I like about his range of passing, most of the time he looks 30, 40, 50, 60 meters first, not 5, 10 meters. He looks 20, 30, 40 metres on, can he play somebody in, and he has the capability of playing that long pass and breaking defences with just one ball," he said.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 25 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions so far this season, recording two goals and nine assists to his name.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be back to action in the Premier League next weekend. They're scheduled to go head-to-head with AFC Bournemouth in what promises to be an interesting clash at the Vitality Stadium next Sunday (January 21).

Following that, The Reds will switch their focus to the EFL Cup three days later, where they'll face Fulham in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Craven Cottage. Their next game is the fourth round of the FA Cup, although their opponents are undecided.

Currently, Jurgen Klopp's men are active in four competitions and have a decent chance of winning them all. It remains to be seen if they'll be to hold their nerves and get the job done come the end of the campaign.