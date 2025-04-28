“It has always been my dream” - Barcelona star Pedri opens up on Ballon d'Or aspirations in Manchester City’s Rodri comparison 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Spaniard stated that Rodri winning the coveted award in 2024 showed that midfielders who control matches can get their hands on the trophy.

Speaking to the media, Pedri stated that he is focused on Barcelona right now and is not thinking about individual awards. However, he admitted that winning the Ballon d'Or has always been his dream and now he believes there is a chance for him to win it soon. He said (via Daily Sports):

"Since Rodri won the Ballon d'Or, it has become clear that this award can be claimed by a player who controls the midfield and dictates the pace of the game. It has always been my dream to win the Ballon d'Or. But now there is one month left, and I am focused on the team - on winning three titles, and that is the most important thing at the moment. After this month ends, we'll see if we can start talking about such things."

Pedri has played a key role in Barcelona's season so far. They are on course to win La Liga and are in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they will face Inter Milan. Barca won the Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 26, by defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in the final.

When Rodri hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after Ballon d'Or comments

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 after edging out Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. However, former Los Blancos winger Cristiano Ronaldo stated that the Brazilian winger should have won the award.

The Spanish midfielder hit back at Ronaldo and said in January (via ESPN):

"A surprise, really, because he knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen. This year the journalists who vote have considered that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win, and I imagine that then he would agree."

"It has changed my life. Many things that I could do before, obviously, I can no longer do. But hey, it is for a good reason ... I have the philosophy that in life you have to take things as they are given to you. There is no need to complain when things are not the way you want or go crazy when you win a Ballon d'Or. God has given me what he has given me and I am extremely grateful. I have to deal with everything, including injuries, and move forward."

Jude Bellingham came third, while Dani Carvajal finished fourth in the race. Erling Haaland completed the top 5 in the Ballon d'Or ranking after the final votes.

