"It always makes headlines" - Victor Lindelof makes bold comments on Manchester United squad amid controversies

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof recently shared his take on the recent controversy surrounding his club.

Coach Erik ten Hag has had a public fallout with Jadon Sancho and the media has been hot on the topic since. There are also media reports about Brazilian winger Antony, who has been allegedly sued for assault.

Lindelof, who plays as a central defender has now shared his two cents on the topic. The Swede thinks that at a club like United, there are always controversies. Speaking on the matter, Lindelof said (via Tribal Football):

"In a club like United, there is always a lot written about. It always will, it always makes headlines. For us players, it's calm. We are a tight group with a good feeling, so for my part it has been calm. I haven't thought anything about it."

Lindelof has been a Manchester United player since 2017 and has so far made 234 appearances for the club. He has also made three appearances so far this season.

Lindelof, though, had to be taken off during the recent clash against Arsenal, which the Red Devils lost 3-1 at the Emirates. The centre-back was spotted limping after the match.

Victor Lindelof addressed his Manchester United career

Victor Lindelof, when called upon, has been a reliable player for the Red Devils. The Swede, however, was linked with a summer move away from the Manchester club.

The player, himself, though, dismissed claims that he was close to an exit. Speaking on the matter, Lindelof recently said that he loves the club and has a contract. Lindelof said (quotes as per Sports Mole):

"I love Manchester United and I still have a contract. So I can say that my exit this summer wasn't close at all."

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are Erik ten Hag's team's first choice central defending pairing. However, in case of an injury or rotation, Lindelof is the first name in the pecking order to get a chance in the team.