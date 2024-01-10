“It was always Messi” - Breakout star who scored against Manchester United opens up on Lionel Messi admiration 

FC Copenhagen midfielder Roony Bardghji, who scored against Manchester United, has professed his Lionel Messi admiration.

Bardghji, often nicknamed the Swedish Messi, is an 18-year-old promising young midfielder for Danish side FC Copenhagen. The teenager recently scored a late winner in a 4-3 home win over United in the UEFA Champions League.

That was a pivotal strike, with the hosts recovering from two goals down to win the seven-goal thriller and eventually reaching the knockouts as group runner-ups, behind Bayern Munich.

Opening up on his childhood idol, Messi, whose posters were the only ones that festooned his walls in Kuwait, where he grew up, Bardghji told the Athletic:

“It was always Messi. No one else, to be honest, when I was young. I always watched his clips and always tried to do the same on the pitch. I just love Messi.”

Acknowledging his desire to be the best in the world, the teenager continued:

“Well, I wish to become the best player in the world. Of course, playing in the biggest leagues, playing for one of the biggest teams … but being the best player in the world. That’s my biggest goal.

“That’s what I’m working towards every day, reaching my goal in five years … If you’re dreaming, dream big.”

Bardghji looks set for a promising future, with the teenager becoming the Danish Super Lig's youngest goalscorer shortly after his 16th birthday. Meanwhile, his idol, Messi, 36, continues to be one of the best in the business for club and country.

How has Lionel Messi fared against Manchester United?

Lionel Messi (right) has scored a few times against Manchester United.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game, scoring over 800 goals for club and country since debuting nearly two decades ago.

The Inter Miami striker has a decent record against Manchester United. In six games against the Premier League giants - all in the Champions League - Messi has netted four times, with his team winning four times.

Two of those goals came in Champions League finals in 2009 (Barcelona won 2-0) and 2011 (Barcelona won 3-1). His two other goals also came with Barca, both in a 3-0 quarterfinal second-leg win in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.