"It can't always be perfect" - Rio Ferdinand comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. The Manchester United legend believes his former teammate will not leave the club even if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.

There has been speculation that the Portuguese superstar could cut his second stint with Manchester United short if they fail to qualify for the premier club competition. However, Ferdinand has claimed that his former teammate will remain at Old Trafford regardless of whether Ralf Rangnick's side manages to achieve a top-four finish.

The 43-year-old has stated that despite Cristiano Ronaldo being a serial winner throughout his career, he is likely to stay at the Theater of Dreams. The former United captain told talkSPORT:

“I can’t see him leaving, I’ve got to be honest with you, even if Man United don’t finish in the top four. I think Cristiano has to deal with [Man] United for another year. Yes he wants to compete, he has that burning desire to want to win trophies, he’s used to doing that, he’s used to winning things."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Wayne Rooney on being teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney on being teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo 😅 https://t.co/Xbyu8SjV2c

Ferdinand has also claimed that it would be strange for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to not hear the famous Champions League anthem on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. He added:

“But it can’t always be perfect, he’s had a perfect run almost through his career. For Ronaldo not to have Champions League music running in his ears on a European night, I don’t know what he’ll think if he has to hear some other music playing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is destined to endure a trophyless season this season. Manchester United have failed to win silverware since the 2017 Europa League title.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United a possibility?

Due to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years of age, it makes sense for him to look for greener pastures if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils, though, will be eager for him to stay as he has been one of the bright spots in a poor campaign. Ronaldo has scored 18 times in 33 games across all competitions for United this season.

“If I want playing more games, I will, if I don't feel like it, I don't play more”. Cristiano Ronaldo on his future: “I enjoy football and I still feel useful both at the club and at the national team. I will decide when I want”, he said to @jmiguelmachad0 “If I want playing more games, I will, if I don't feel like it, I don't play more”. Cristiano Ronaldo on his future: “I enjoy football and I still feel useful both at the club and at the national team. I will decide when I want”, he said to @jmiguelmachad0. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC“If I want playing more games, I will, if I don't feel like it, I don't play more”. https://t.co/bvwiybSkUf

The former Real Madrid forward might also struggle to find suitors for his services. There aren't too many clubs in Europe that can match Ronaldo's wages. Ronaldo currently earns £480,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

