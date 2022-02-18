“It is always sad when players leave” – Arsenal's Martin Odegaard opens up about Aubameyang exit 

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has opened up on the exit of his former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, insisting it is 'sad' when players leave. Aubameyang's relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta soured during the first half of the season following a disagreement between the two.

Due to disciplinary issues and problems with the Spaniard, the Gabon international was eventually stripped of the captaincy. Arsenal were desperately looking for suitors for the former Borussia Dortmund striker in January to be rid of his £350,000 per week wages.

They eventually had to terminate the contract of the 32-year-old on deadline day, which resulted in the player sealing a free transfer to Barcelona. Odegaard claims that the departure of the striker makes him sad. However, he believes that the teammates can step up to fill the shoes of the Gabon international. Odegaard said, as quoted by Metro:

“I think it is the team’s job to make sure we score goals. It is not up to one or two players. I think everyone needs to help each other and create chances for each other and help each other in front of the goal. I am sure we have the qualities in this team to score many goals."

"Of course, it’s an area we want to improve and we have to do a little bit better - but I am sure we have the quality in the team and the way we play."

Aubameyang's departure has left the Gunners with just two recognized strikers in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. While the two strikers have just three Premier League goals between them this season, Odegaard suggests that the Gunners won't struggle to find the back of the net. The Norwegian explained:

"I am sure we will create chances, so I don’t see it as a problem. I think it is always sad when players leave the club but that is up to the manager and the club to do those kinds of things. We have to focus on the players that are here and I think we have a strong group and an interesting team. We need to focus on improving and using our qualities.”

Will the departure of Aubameyang hurt Arsenal's top-four chances?

The race for the fourth spot looks incredibly tight this time out with as many as five teams fighting for the final Champions League spot.

Arsenal find themselves in a decent position, having played a lesser number of games compared to their rivals. Meanwhile, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have all dropped points in recent fixtures.

The Gunners, however, might rue letting Aubameyang depart without bringing in a replacement. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe and Odegaard himself have all chipped in with crucial goals so far.

Arsenal will surely bring in a quality number nine in the summer. However, as of now, every player at Arteta's disposal must step up to fill the void left by Aubameyang's departure.

