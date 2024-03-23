"It would be amazing" - Dirk Kuyt names two managers Liverpool should target as Jurgen Klopp replacement

Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt has named two managers the club should target as they look for a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp. The former Reds star has backed two former colleagues Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard to take over from the German tactician at Anfield.

Klopp's decision to part ways with Liverpool at the end of the season has forced them to embark on the search for their next manager. Over the last couple of weeks, several high-profile names have been linked with the job and it looks like there will be more to come in the coming weeks.

Expand Tweet

As it stands, Xabi Alonso appears to be the popular option among fans and pundits but the Spaniard currently has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen. He is doing wonders with the Bundesliga outfit this season and capturing him would be a dream come true for many.

Dirk Kuyt appears to share the same feeling. Speaking to Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman backed the Spaniard alongside former Reds captain Steven Gerrard to return and take up the baton from Jurgen Klopp.

"You could see from a distance [Alonso would be] a manager one day. For me, it would be amazing if one of my former teammates like Xabi or maybe Steven [Gerrard] in the future will become a manager of Liverpool FC. That would be amazing and I think both will do well," Kuyt said.

"Obviously you see Stevie is now a little further from the job but he also has experience with Glasgow Rangers and then Aston Villa.

"He is now maybe in a place where people don’t like him to be but he is still doing the job and getting experience and that is how you become a better manager in my opinion," he added.

Expand Tweet

Xabi Alonso has helped Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table where they lead second-placed Bayern Munich by 10 points, with just eight games to go.

Gerrard, meanwhile, currently manages Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq and has them in sixth position in the league. It remains to be seen if either of the duo will end up replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Can Liverpool give Jurgen Klopp a perfect send-off this season?

The Reds are currently locked in an intense battle with Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season, with just one point separating the three teams. Should they win the crown, many will agree that it'd be the perfect farewell gift to Jurgen Klopp.

Claiming the Premier League title won't come easy for sure but the Reds are on the right path and have the capacity to do so. They just need to hold their nerves and keep their guards up in the final stretch of the season to realize their dream.

If they can manage to add the Europa League trophy to their cabinet at the end of the term, it'd make the tribute even much better. Only time will tell whether they can get the job done and honor their outgoing manager with a befitting send-off.