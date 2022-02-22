"It was an amazing experience" - Anthony Elanga opens up on Manchester United's crucial victory against Leeds

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has opened up following the Red Devils' 4-2 win against rivals Leeds United, claiming that he lives for 'moments like this'.

The 19-year-old scored the fourth and final goal for Ralf Rangnick's side to ensure all three points at Elland Road. It was the first league game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003 and it certainly lived up to the billing.

Elanga came off the bench making a big impact on the outcome of the game. He insisted that he is hungry for more days like this going forward. He told Manchester United's official website:

“It was an amazing experience playing against Leeds. We all know what they’re about and what it means to the club. To score and to celebrate with the whole team showed that togetherness and spirit. Obviously, we had a win before that game [against Brighton], and to get another win was really good to build momentum. We’ve got to keep that going now.”

Manchester United, despite their dominance in the first half and leading the game 2-0, were pegged back by Marcelo Bielsa's side early in the second half. A double substitution in the 66th minute from Rangnick worked wonders for Manchester United as both Fred and Elanga found the back of the net.

Elanga has revealed that he is delighted to make a match-winning contribution for the Red Devils. He added:

“It felt good. Before me and Fred came on, it was two-all, so to come on and impact the game the way we did was special. And to get the goal, to make it 4-2 felt so good and celebrating with the fans was amazing. I felt amazing when I scored and hearing them chanting my song. That made it very special. I live for moments like this, I want to experience more, score more goals and just keep going.”

Elanga has a big future at Manchester United

Manchester United have produced some world-class players from their academy in the past. Elanga seems to have what it takes to become a world-beater one day. He is only 19 years of age and has already made 15 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, having scored thrice.

Ralf Rangnick has used the Swede on a regular basis, either from the start or from the bench. The German manager is known for spotting young talent and the fact that he admires Elanga speaks volumes regarding the player's potential.

A versatile attacker, who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, the 19-year-old could prove to be a superstar at Old Trafford in years to come.

