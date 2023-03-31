'It was an argument in training" - Ruud van Nistelrooy opens up on fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy insists that his reported training ground bust-up with Cristiano Ronaldo during his playing days was exaggerated by the media.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in 2003, while Van Nistelrooy was already there for two years. The now-retired Dutch striker and the Portuguese forward reportedly clashed in training after the former told the latter to 'join the circus' (via the Daily Mail).

Van Nistelrooy supposedly had an issue with the flashy playing style of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was just 18 years old at the time.

The Dutchman has now opened up about the incident in an interview with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap.

Neville brought up the subject and said:

"People talk about the Ronaldo situation a lot don't they. I was frustrated at the time because I was used to playing with David (Beckham). It was telepathy, we knew exactly what he was going to do. Then Cristiano came and it was different. He was running everywhere he would dribble, he would be unpredictable."

He then asked:

"Did you feel frustration with Cristiano?"

To which, the Dutchman replied:

"It got a bit out of hand with that situation. I think the way we are in a relationship Cristiano and I is fine, now, in general. It's been really blown up. It was an argument in training."

He added:

"That's the story but in the end we figured it out together and we moved on and the relationship is perfect. It was a transition moment in the team with younger guys. Rooney came, Ronaldo came, young promising guys. We needed some time to adjust."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stunning first stint at Old Trafford, winning the UEFA Champions League, among numerous other trophies, before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

His second stint at Manchester United, meanwhile, ended last November after his contract was terminated. The Portuguese ace currently plays for the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, is in the midst of his managerial career, currently managing Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

"It was important to move on" - Wayne Rooney speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on rather hostile terms. The Portuguese legend lashed out at the club's owners and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has now shared his thoughts on his former teammate's high-profile exit. He said:

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there. And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded nine goals and two assists in eight Saudi Pro League appearances for Al-Nassr this season.

