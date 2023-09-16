“It would be very arrogant of me to say there is a formula to beat them” – Atlanta United coach makes honest admission on facing Lionel Messi

Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda has expressed his belief that no specific strategy exists for nullifying the impact of Inter Miami's superstar Lionel Messi. The statement comes ahead of Atlanta United's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash with the Herons this weekend.

During a conversation with Michele Giannone of TUDN, Pineda acknowledged the enormous task at hand:

"If there was a formula to stop Busquets and Messi at Barcelona, they would have stopped them many times or with Argentina, Spain, at PSG. They are players who alone make a difference. They have always made it and it would be very arrogant of me to say that there is a formula to beat them."

While conceding that Lionel Messi and company present a formidable challenge, Pineda was keen to highlight that Atlanta United possess their own style and tactical identity. He made it clear that they had no plan of changing it because of their opponents:

"Obviously, we have a game plan, but we also have a style and we can't sacrifice it because we face Messi. We have to play as we know because in the change, we are not going to feel comfortable. Part of the plan is to have the ball, a lot of vigilance over the key players who are not only them."

As Atlanta prepare for Saturday's match, they will be pleased that Lionel Messi does not feature in the starting lineup or on the bench. However, they will have to deal with players like Sergio Busquets, who brings extensive experience after years of manning Barcelona's midfield.

Lionel Messi spotted supporting his son Thiago at Inter Miami academy

Lionel Messi was spotted on the sidelines, watching his eldest son Thiago participate in a match with the Inter Miami U-12 academy team this past Saturday.

Messi, who was accompanied by his other two sons, Mateo and Ciro, observed the young talent in action. Thiago notably joined the Inter Miami youth squad shortly after his father signed with the MLS club earlier this summer.

Although the Argentine playmaker will sit out for the fixture against Atlanta United, he could be set to make his return on September 21, when they face Toronto FC. He has been crucial to the Herons' cause so far, scoring 11 goals in as many games, while guiding them to win their first-ever trophy: The Leagues Cup.

Messi has also pushed Inter Miami to secure a spot in the final of the US Open Cup, and he will be hoping to guide them into the playoff spots of the MLS table.