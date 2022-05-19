“It was such an awkward moment” – Wayne Rooney recollects conversation with Jamie Vardy to urge his wife to ‘calm down’ during Euro 2016

Former Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he was asked to speak with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy about his wife's media activities in 2016.

The exchange took place during the 2016 European Championships when Vardy's wife Rebekah was heavily involved in the media.

The England legend explained that then-manager Roy Hodgson and his assistant Gary Neville were both concerned about Rebekah's media activities affecting the squad. Hence, they asked Rooney to speak with Jamie Vardy to calm her down so that they could focus on the tournament.

Jim Waterson @jimwaterson Rebekah Vardy has told the court that her husband Jamie insists he never had a chat with Wayne Rooney about her media activities causing trouble for the England squad.



Rooney says he "100%" had a chat: "If he wants to relay that back to his wife that is entirely his business.” Rebekah Vardy has told the court that her husband Jamie insists he never had a chat with Wayne Rooney about her media activities causing trouble for the England squad.Rooney says he "100%" had a chat: "If he wants to relay that back to his wife that is entirely his business.”

The former Manchester United forward said in his statement in the ongoing ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial as quoted by Sport Bible.

“They asked me as captain to see if I could speak to Mr. Vardy on issues regarding his wife. We all knew that it was an awkward subject so I needed to speak to Mr. Vardy and ask him to speak to his wife – and ask him to ask his wife to calm down.”

Reflecting on the conversation between him and the Leicester City forward, Wayne Rooney went on to reveal that it was an awkward moment and said:

“I remember the conversation I had with Jamie. It was a bit awkward for me to have to speak with a teammate regarding his wife. I sat down with Jamie Vardy, I had a coffee and he had a red bull. It was such an awkward moment.”

Sky News @SkyNews



Wagatha Christie live updates

trib.al/mtDy2Ie Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive in court to face each other in libel trial.Wagatha Christie live updates Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive in court to face each other in libel trial.Wagatha Christie live updates 👇trib.al/mtDy2Ie

It is worth noting that Rooney's remarks came from a written statement that he presented at the ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

The ongoing trial started after Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel, following Coleen's claim that Rebekah was passing stories from a private Instagram account to the Sun newspaper.

Wayne Rooney's incredible Premier League career

England ended up crashing out of the tournament at the round of 16 stage.

The Englishman represented Everton and Manchester United during his time in the Premier League. He was a force to be reckoned with in the English top-flight, thanks to his incredible performances in front of goal.

Wayne Rooney has a record of 208 goals and 122 assists to his name in 491 appearances in the division. The former Manchester United superstar won the coveted league title an impressive five times.

