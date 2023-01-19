"It was a very bad idea" - Striker says he regrets Leeds United transfer 

Former Leeds United striker Habib Habibou has claimed that the move to Elland Road was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

Habibou, who is currently without a club, came up through the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also represented the Stade Rennais B side during his career. Habibou joined Leeds United on a loan from Belgian side Zulte Waregem on the deadline day of the January transfer window in 2013.

The player, however, recently revealed that he was very close to joining West Ham United instead after scoring 13 goals for Zulte Waregem that season. However, he accused the agents of messing up the deal and ended up at Elland Road.

His time at Leeds United didn't turn out to be a good one. Habibou made only four appearances for the club, playing 77 minutes of football. The player, who was born in Bria, Central Africa, recently told DH (via sport Witness):

“I wanted to leave Zulte Waregem in the January 2013 transfer window when I was already at 13 goals and I was a hit, West Ham were on it. I even waited in a hotel in Canary Wharf in London for the transfer to be formalised, but agents screwed up the deal at the last minute and everything was cancelled."

Habibou added that had he not joined Leeds, he would have won the Jupiler Pro League, which would have helped him secure a transfer to a better team.

Here's what he said:

“When I got back to Waregem, I forced myself to leave anyway. Playing in England was my dream. I signed in Leeds in the Championship, and it was a very bad idea. If I had stayed at Zulte, I think we would have won the title and I could have made a better transfer afterwards."

SV Zulte Waregem v Wigan Athletic - UEFA Europa League: Ex Leeds United striker Habibou

Following his disastrous stint with Leeds United, Habibou returned to his parent club, Zulte Warengem, the following summer. Six months later, Habibou joined KAA Gent on a permanent transfer.

Despite scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 21 games for Gent, Habibou left the club in the summer of 2014 and joined Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais.

He now regrets the move to Rennes. Habibou said:

“The other regret is having left Gent too quickly, at the end of the 2014 summer transfer window, the title season. I was happy to sign at Rennes, but I should have persevered in Gent.”

