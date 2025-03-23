"It (Barcelona) was the team I supported as a kid" - Ligue 1 star expresses desire to play at the Catalan club in the future

Jonathan David has admitted that he would like to play for Barcelona in the future. The Canadian striker is in the final months of his contract with Lille and hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

David has been on a roll this season, amassing 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions. As things stand, the 25-year-old will be available for free at the end of this campaign, and there's likely to be a rush for his services.

The Catalans are expected to move for a new striker this summer as well. Robert Lewandowski may be in the form of his life, but his contract expires in under 18 months.

The LaLiga giants will have to lay down succession plans for the 36-year-old soon. Recent reports have linked Barcelona with a move for David.

Speaking to It's Called Soccer while on international duty, as cited by MARCA, David revealed that he supported the Catalans as a child.

“I grew up watching a lot of LaLiga, and one day I’d love to play there… It (Barcelona) was the team I supported as a kid. When you grow up cheering for a club, you dream of playing there,” David said.

The LaLiga giants are under financial distress, so they could be enticed by the chance to sign David for free at the end of this season. The player has professed his love for the Catalans in a previous interview as well.

Will Barcelona offload Raphinha this summer?

Raphinha's future remains uncertain

Barcelona are apparently willing to offload Raphinha this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian winger has been indispensable for the Catalans this season, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions.

Raphinha's efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs in Europe. The player is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027, so the LaLiga giants are under no pressure to let him go.

However, Barcelona are still in troubled waters with their finances and are likely to turn to player sales to address the issue this summer. While they would like to keep hold of Raphinha, the Spanish giants are apparently willing to consider his departure for €120 million.

Such a transfer could help the club deal with their monetary problems and bring much-needed stability behind the scenes. Manchester United are apparently eyeing the 28-year-old, but his exorbitant price tag could be a deal-breaker.

