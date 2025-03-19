"It would be a beautiful story" - Diogo Dalot claims every Portugal player wants Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win as many competitions as possible'

Diogo Dalot claimed that every Portugal player wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo win as many competitions as possible with the national team. The legendary forward is often considered the greatest Portuguese player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has created an exceptional legacy with the Portugal national team. He has led them to two titles including the 2016 Euro and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. The Al-Nassr superstar has recorded 135 goals in 216 caps for the Selecao, both the highest in men's football. At 40 years of age, he does not have many years remaining to win silverware with his national team.

In an interview with reporters (h/t GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriot Diogo Dalot said that every Portugal player would like to see him win more titles with the team. He said:

"Obviously it is difficult to find more adjectives to describe Cristiano. For me, and I believe for others too, it is a huge privilege to continue having him in the national team, to share moments and to soak up the experience of his career and obviously there is this energy of wanting to see him win big competitions for Portugal."

Dalot's comments came ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League quarter-final first-leg tie against Denmark. He continued:

"The love he has shown throughout his career cannot be questioned and for us, using that as an example, it would be a beautiful story to see him win as many competitions as possible for Portugal. I believe that every player wants that."

Diogo Dalot has shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo in 61 games for club and country, recording one joint-goal participation. Apart from being compatriots, the duo have played together for Manchester United between 2021 and 2022.

Diogo Dalot opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with other Portugal players

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned press conference ahead of the Nations League tie, Diogo Dalot opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with his national team players. He said (via Record):

"I think Cris has a great connection with everyone. Of course, as the player who has spent the most time here, he is the one who knows the house and the people best. He is always very well received, and the connection he has with his teammates is special, good. He is an open person, very communicative."

Dalot also recalled his time alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United and continued:

"Having been his teammate at United, I got used to being able to be with him every day and we created a good friendship. But this connection is good and I think that all of his teammates have access to Cristiano in the same way that I do. I don't think there is any difficulty for other teammates to be able to be with him."

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to hint at his retirement from football. The upcoming Nations League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup may be his final chance to win silverware with his national team.

