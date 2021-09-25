“It was the best one I made” - Former Manchester United star on his decision to leave the club after talks with Solskjaer

Former Manchester United player Ashley Young has revealed that he decided to leave Old Trafford for Inter Milan after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him he would get limited game time.

Young said Solskjaer wanted to bring in young players into the first team. That would have meant limited opportunities for Young. So the 36-year-old decided to leave United and join Inter. Young said:

“Obviously being in England all my life, it was a totally different change, but it was an experience that I jumped at. It was an opportunity for me to go and play regularly. I spoke to Ole, and he said that I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to."

“When you’re coming towards the end of your career, you want to be playing as much as you can. I’m as fit as anyone, and I feel like I’ve still got a lot to give. Ole said that he was going to bring younger players through and that I wasn’t going to have as many opportunities."

“When the opportunity arose to come to Inter, it was a no-brainer for me. I was like ‘get me on the plane; get me out there; get me signed on the dotted line.'"

Ashley Young has prospered since leaving Manchester United in January 2020 to join Inter. The former England international won the Serie A title with Antonio Conte's team before returning to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Ashley Young's frank discussion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid ugly Man Utd exit Ashley Young's frank discussion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid ugly Man Utd exit



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/ObuZPLk4th

Ashley Young will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United this weekend

Ashley Young is set to face his former side and manager when Aston Villa travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Solskjaer will hope to continue his team's good start to the new season Manchester United have picked up 13 points from their first five league games and look good to make it three home wins out of three.

Solskjaer's men will look to return to winning ways against Aston Villa after United suffered a shock defeat against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Also Read

You may also like: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Man City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures.

Edited by Bhargav