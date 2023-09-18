"It has been the best thing" - Jude Bellingham names favorite moment so far at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has named playing at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time as his favorite moment at Real Madrid thus far.

The 20-year-old has made a phenomenal start to life with Madrid, bagging five goals and one assist in five games across competitions. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to score five goals in their first four games for Madrid in the club's history.

Bellingham has carved up many memorable moments thus far in his short time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored a 90+5th minute winner in a 2-1 win against Getafe. He also scored on his debut for Los Blancos in a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao and was named as La Liga's Player of the Month for August.

However, the English superstar's favorite moment is his first appearance at Real Madrid's newly refurbished Bernabeu stadium. He told the club's official media:

“I’ll take the first game at the Bernabéu, even though it was already in the next month. I think the best thing is playing for this club and getting used to everything. It has been the best thing. Playing and getting used to everyone’s style. Every day here is a joy and I hope it continues to be like this."

Bellingham has not only built a strong rapport with his teammates already at Madrid but he has become a fan favorite among the Bernabeu faithful. Fans have been heard singing 'Hey Jude' by the Beatles in a nod to their new No.6.

The England international became the club's second-most-expensive signing in history this past summer. Los Blancos paid Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund €103 million for his services. It's fair to say that the exciting young midfielder is living up to expectations.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gives a glowing verdict of Bellingham

Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with Real Madrid's new midfield star.

Carlo Ancelotti has touched on Bellingham's incredible start to life at Real Madrid by explaining that he is now an important member of perhaps the biggest club in the world. The Italian coach said (via Madrid Universal):

"Can Bellingham mark an era? He is evaluated by what he does in the field. He's doing well. He was not very well known because he played in the German League and did not have the role he had now. He now has an important role in an important club."

The English superstar had spent three years at Dortmund in the Bundesliga before heading to the Bernabeu in the summer. He enjoyed a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park, bagging 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games across competitions.

Bellingham's final campaign with BvB was a memorable one as he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games. He took up the role of Dortmund's protagonist following Erling Haaland's departure.

Real Madrid's newest superstar became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history last season. He also became the youngest captain to score in a UEFA Champions League game.