"It was the best way to end the season" – Diogo Dalot reacts as Manchester United win 2023-24 FA Cup

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has opened up on lifting the 2023-24 FA Cup trophy after defeating Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 in the final on May 25.

After a cagey opening 30 minutes in the final, the Red Devils took the lead through Alejandro Garnacho's goal following a miscommunication between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega. Kobbie Mainoo doubled United's lead nine minutes later before Jeremy Doku pulled one back for the Cityzens with a low shot in the 87th minute of the match.

Dalot, who proved to be one of Manchester United's top performers this campaign, relished a stellar time against City at Wembley. He completed 13 of 19 passes and two of two dribbles, won two of two tackles and six of nine duels, and made seven clearances in the tie.

Ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Dalot told Sky Sports:

"[It went] very well, it was the best way to end the season and it feels good to come here as a FA Cup winner."

Earlier this Saturday, Dalot sent a message to fans. He posted on X:

"Enjoy the day reds. You deserve a bit of joy! We'll be back to suffer and win, TOGETHER ❤️"

Dalot, 25, found the back of the opposition net three times and laid out five assists in 50 overall outings for Manchester United this campaign.

Bruno Fernandes gives take on Manchester United's 2-1 FA Cup victory over rivals City

Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claimed that his team had to sacrifice a lot against their rivals to lift their 13th FA Cup trophy. He said (h/t manutd.com):

"It was a long season, it was difficult. It was our last chance to get something positive from the season. We've been here last year, we were not good enough to go up the stairs and lift the trophy, so we had to see them doing that. This season is the other way round."

Sharing his thoughts on facing Manchester City, Fernandes continued:

"We played a great team. They have great qualities, great players, a great manager. We had to go there to suffer. We had to sacrifice, but we also had to put some quality into the game. And we did great things."

During the FA Cup summit clash, United relished just 26% possession, completed 190 of 247 passes, and registered 11 shots against City.

Fernandes, who assisted Kobbie Mainoo's goal, finished his campaign on a stellar note. The 29-year-old bagged 15 goals, 10 in the Premier League, and laid out 13 assists in 48 overall appearances for his club.