“It is a big gamble" - Kevin Phillips believes Mauricio Pochettino would not be the right fit for Manchester United as he has no experience of winning trophies

Kevin Phillips has urged Manchester United not to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Premier League footballer believes the Argentine is good at tactics but does not guarantee trophies.

The Manchester United board is said to be drawing up a shortlist and reports suggest it could soon be sacking Ole.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the names reported to be on the shortlist but Kevin Phillips believes he should not be the one the Red Devils go for. While speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"He did a great job at Tottenham but he never won anything. It is a big gamble putting someone in charge who does not have that experience of winning something. At least when Mourinho came in he won the Europa League. He put a trophy in the cabinet and that is what he does.

"For a club the size of Man United, they need trophies, no matter what they are," he added. "When you lay all of your hopes on a manager who has never won a trophy it is concerning. I would rather see someone come in who has won trophies."

Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Manchester United target

While Phillips believes Mauricio Pochettino does not guarantee trophies, Jamie Carragher feels otherwise. He has compared the Argentine's effort of taking Tottenham to the Champions League final to Manchester United's treble-winning season.

"When Pochettino was at Spurs, every season, he finished above the biggest club in the world, who had loads more money," he recently said on the Webby and O'neill Youtube channel. "Spurs are nowhere near one of the biggest clubs in the world. They are a level below.

"Tottenham haven't challenged for a league title, I can't remember in my lifetime, they did that under Pochettino," he added. "Tottenham reaching the Champions League final is like Manchester United winning the treble in 1999. Tottenham aren't a club that win things."

Manchester United reportedly have Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag as the other names on the shortlist. While the Frenchman is currently out of a job, he is touted to become the France manager after the World Cup next year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee