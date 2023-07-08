"It was a big mistake to let him leave" - Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reiterates Lionel Messi stance after latter joined Inter Miami

Former Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, recently reiterated his stance over Lionel Messi. The Dutchman remarked that the Blaugrana made a massive error by letting him leave ahead of the seven-time Ballon d'Or's imminent arrival at Inter Miami.

Koeman managed Barcelona between August 2020 and October 2021. Despite having a win percentage of 58.21 and winning the Copa del Rey, he was dismissed due to a lack of success in winning bigger trophies.

During his time at Spotify Camp Nou, Koeman worked closely with Messi during his first season at the club. The latter was forced out of the club due to Barcelona's financial struggles as he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August 2021.

The move ended Messi's 17-year legendary tenure with the Blaugrana. He made 778 appearances across all competitions, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. The Argentine icon also won 35 major trophies during his time there.

Lionel Messi found limited success at PSG over the next two seasons. Despite winning two Ligue 1 titles, the 36-year-old failed to find success in the UEFA Champions League and fell out with the Parc des Princes ultras.

During a recent golf tournament in Barcelona, Ronald Koeman spoke to the media and addressed Messi's situation. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"The situation is totally different than two years ago with Messi. It was a big mistake to let him leave. I always had the hope that he would continue his whole life at Barça, it was a big mistake to let him go."

The Blaugrana attempted to re-sign Messi this summer as a free agent but were unable to, due to their financial restraints once again. The Argentine superstar has joined MLS side Inter Miami instead.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami celebrated with GOAT beer

Lionel Messi hasn't landed in the United States yet but his imminent arrival is being celebrated by many already. One such example is a company named Prison Pals Brewing Co., which has created a special edition lager called 'GOAT' beer.

The company's CEO, Juan Pipkin, met his fellow co-founders in Argentina and moved to the US to set up a brewery. The GOAT beer can is primarily a light shade of pink with the font in black. The drink also has the No.10 in the middle to convey Lionel Messi's iconic shirt number.

The Argentine megastar is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

