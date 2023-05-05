“It was a big night for us” – Brighton star explains ‘extra motivation’ behind beating Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele has stated that the Seagulls had “extra motivation” to beat Manchester United after they lost to the former Premier League champions on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal last month.

Brighton defeated the Red Devils 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Thursday, May 4. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the final minutes of the match to secure his team all three points.

Speaking after the win, goalkeeper Steele expressed his happiness at getting over the FA Cup defeat by registering a win against Manchester United in the league. He said:

“That was special. It was a big night for us. We played really well. It was two good teams going toe-to-toe, really enjoyable to play in. It wasn't about revenge or anything like that.”

He added:

“Did we have a little bit extra motivation? Yes probably, but I don't think it spilled over into any more than that and we deserved to win. Massive. It is a big three points for us.”

Meanwhile, match-winner Mac Allister praised his team's performance and declared that they deserved to win the close-fought clash. He told Sky Sports:

“We did everything to score but we could not do it. In the end, we got the penalty. It is easy to play in this team. They help me to be a better player every day. I’ve been here three, three-and-a-half years already? And I know what this club gave to me, I’m really grateful with them, really happy to be here.”

He added:

“I try to transmit that to my teammates, the young players - South American players, which we’ve got a lot. It’s a fantastic team, it’s like a family so every time I get to the pitch I really enjoy playing here.”

The win saw Brighton jump two spots to sixth place in the Premier League table. They remain eight points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played a game less.

While Brighton's chances of finishing in the top four remain slim, they can beat Liverpool to the fifth spot. Roberto De Zerbi's side are four points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's team, having played two games fewer than the Reds.

“If you can’t win, don’t lose” – Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's defeat to Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his disappointment following his team's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils, who were hoping to consolidate their place in the top four, were dealt a decisive blow when they conceded from a last-gasp penalty folllowing Luke Shaw's handball.

The Dutch coach said:

“Every defeat is a disappointment. but in the end, to lose in the last second is annoying. The first minute summed everything up. We created a good chance and weren't clinical enough. In the end, we gave away the goal.”

He added:

“It's annoying because you can't win if you don't finish your opportunities. We have to do our jobs to the end. We lost control and we lost the game. If you can't win, don't lose.”

Poll : 0 votes