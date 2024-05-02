"It is the biggest club in the world" - Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future amid recent exit links

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that he is happy with life in Catalonia, amidst reports that he was set to leave for Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old striker has been one of the best players in post-Messi Barcelona. He has brought the goals, albeit not as many as the legendary Argentine once did. In his two seasons at the club, Lewandowski has hit double-digit goals, scoring 23 La Liga goals last season and 16 such goals this campaign.

However, a slump in form saw him score two goals in seven games in all competitions. This soon led to rumors about an exit from the club. Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes) reported that Lewandowski received an offer worth €100 million per season from Saudi Arabia.

However, he has returned to goalscoring form with a hat-trick in their recent 4-2 win against Valencia. He has also quelled rumors during an interview with Mundo Deportivo, where he made it clear that he was pleased with life at Barcelona. The striker said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It's special to be here, to be a striker of such a club because of it’s history. It is the biggest club in the world and I’m proud to be part of it."

Lewandowski has registered 23 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions this season.

Xavi reveals Barcelona intent on the future of key players

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that he wants Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong to remain at Camp Nou after this season. There are rumors about exits for both players, but for Xavi, they are a massive part of his squad.

De Jong has long been linked to a number of clubs across Europe, due to his talent and performances. He has struggled to deal with injuries in recent times, notably playing only one game in March. The Barca manager told the press about Frenkie de Jong (via Barca Blaugranes):

“He is a fundamental footballer, very important for me, absolutely nothing changes. Frenkie has had the misfortune of having three ankle injuries and it is a shame because he was at a very high level before getting injured."

He also said about Sergi Roberto, noting that he was intent on the captain getting an extension to his current deal. For Xavi, the club relies on the 32-year-old:

“I want him to renew and now it depends on him. He knows my position. He can help us a lot. I hope he renews."

Their futures remain questionable at this time. However, with Xavi openly stating his intent to keep them at the club, both players could end up continuing their careers with Barca.