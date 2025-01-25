"It would be a bit cheap to say he was the biggest fan of Liverpool" - Arne Slot responds when asked if his father would be impressed by 4-1 win

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted his father only supports the club because he currently works there. His comments arrived during the post-match press conference after the Reds secured a dominant 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in their Premier League clash (January 25).

The Merseysiders sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ligue 1 outfit Lille in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week (January 21). Despite this, Slot later revealed that his father disapproved of how his side played.

The Dutchman had told The Times (via GOAL):

"That is difficult for fans, and my father is a fan as well. When I call him after a game he says, ‘Ah, it wasn’t as exciting as other games of Liverpool’ [and that happened] when he watched the game against Lille. I had to try to explain to him you can easily lose these games if you are starting to force all kinds of difficult balls, but he’s not always agreeing with me then."

Trending

He also said:

"There have definitely not been many games where he has said: ‘Oh! I like what I saw!’. I think his favourite games would be one of the ones in which we had a comfortable lead far before the end, because he is always a bit nervous."

Liverpool had a much more comfortable outing against Ipswich at Anfield on Saturday. Dominik Szobozlai and Mohamed Salah scored one goal apiece, while Cody Gakpo netted a brilliant brace to get their side over the line. Jacob Greaves scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Following their win, Slot was asked if his father would have been entertained today. He replied (via the club's official website):

"What I meant [in Friday’s press conference] – and what I said – was after the Lille game, he said for Liverpool’s standards and maybe even for the standards my teams play, he found it not as exciting as all the ones before."

"I think three days before, we had 37 shots in an away game in Brentford. I think we’ve set the bar for the standards quite high, even for my father, for him to say maybe the Lille game wasn’t as exciting as all the other games he’s seen from Liverpool and from my former clubs."

He added:

"It would be a bit simple or cheap to say he was the biggest fan of Liverpool before I arrived here because that’s simply not true. He was the biggest fan of Feyenoord because I worked there; and at the moment he is one of the biggest fans of Liverpool because I work here."

Arne Slot and Co. will next be in action against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

"His mentality is unbelievable" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals what he saw Wataru Endo do following horror tackle by Julio Enciso

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared what he saw Wataru Endo do after the Japan skipper was on the receiving end of a nasty Julio Enciso challenge.

Slot subbed on Endo in the 68th minute to see out the game following their dominant start. The 31-year-old did well during his cameo but was notably fouled when Enciso accidentally kneed the former in the face during their collision. The Ipswich star was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card.

Slot stated (via Rousing the Kop):

"When the foul was made I was like, that doesn’t look good, and the reactions from the players that were around him showed me. I was like, let’s wait and see, but immediately during the game already he shakes his head one or two times and just goes again."

“His mentality is unbelievable – and he was fine. It was only a yellow so I assume that the fear I had was not realistic because it was only a yellow.”

Endo has struggled for game time this season, having fallen behind Ryan Gravenberch in the pecking order. He has made just 17 appearances across competitions, playing a total of 482 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback