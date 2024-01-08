"It was a bit more difficult" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool star struggled in different position against Arsenal 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that Cody Gakpo found it difficult to get going as a midfielder during the FA Cup clash against Arsenal on January 7.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at the Emirates, courtesy of two second-half goals. The Gunners spurned several chances and Jakub Kiwior eventually scored an own goal in the 80th minute. Luis Diaz netted in the injury time of the second half to seal the win for the Reds.

Liverpool missed players such as Virgil van Dijk (ill), Andy Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai (injured). Wataru Endo is on international duty and was also missed against Arsenal.

Klopp drafted Gakpo to the midfield for the FA Cup showdown. While the German tactician was happy with his team's overall performance, he acknowledged that Gakpo struggled to adjust in the middle of the park. Klopp told the media after the game (via Metro):

"For Cody [Gakpo], it was a bit more difficult, we put him again in that position, and then the front three I would say the timing was really not great for the pressing situations, that’s why they [Arsenal] could then pass too often."

He added:

"It was difficult, we try to prepare for everything [but] did I prepare for a double 10 and high winger? No, so more my fault than the boys’ fault. We had half-time to see it, to watch it, to learn from it and in the second half the set-up was much better."

Gakpo has mainly operated as an attacker since he arrived from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. He has so far scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season (2023-24).

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks about Liverpool's tactical changes at half-time of the Arsenal game

Arsenal were the better side in the first half of the Liverpool game. Jurgen Klopp said that he made tactical adjustments at the break to shift the tide of the game in his team's favor.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now revealed that Darwin Nunez shifted wider while Gakpo went more central during the second half of the FA Cup showdown against the Gunners. He told the media (via Metro):

"We mixed it up, Darwin went a little bit wider and Cody [Gakpo] went in the centre – I think that really made a difference. We were able to use Darwin’s speed one-on-one with their full-back and he created a lot for us in the second half."

The changes paid dividends as Liverpool bagged two late goals against Arsenal. Klopp's side will next play Fulham on January 10 in the semifinal of the EFL Cup.