“It is a bit of a mess!” – Pundit feels ‘sorry’ for Arsenal star on national team duty

English TV presenter Jeff Stelling was perplexed to see Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka played as a wing-back in England's clash against Italy yesterday (September 23).

The Three Lions lost a 1-0 at the San Siro, thanks to a brilliant goal from Giacomo Raspadori. As a result, England were relegated from the UEFA Nations League after failing to win any of their five games.

Manager Gareth Southgate started with a 3-4-3 formation against Italy. Nick Pope started in goal, with Harry Maguire, Eric Dier and Kyle Walker as centre-backs.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham played in midfield, with Saka and Reece James playing as left and right wing-backs respectively. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were the three players up front.

Ahead of the game, many, including Stelling, were surprised to see Saka playing as a wing-back. The 21-year-old has been the most effective playing as a right winger for Arsenal.

Stelling even tweeted that he felt sorry for the youngster:

"Ok not so good! I agree. Feel sorry for Bukayo Saka. Whats he doing as LWB ? It is a bit of a mess!"

Saka has scored one goal and provided four assists in eight games for Arsenal this season.

He was chosen as England's 2021-22 Player of the Year earlier in the day. However, the experiment to play him as wingback didn't work, and he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Jack Grealish.

England will next take on Germany at the Wembley on Monday fSeptember 26).

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners could win the league this season after their blistering start.

Mikel Arteta's side lead the standings, winning six of their seven league games. They have played well and have the third best goal difference in the league.

Wenger believes his former team can challenge the likes of Manchester City for the title. He told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

“I would say they have a good chance [of winning the league] this season because I don’t see any super dominating team. I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season."

He added:

"Of course, it’s a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don’t know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams. Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season.”

Arsenal will next take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on October 1.

