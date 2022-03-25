“It was a bit scary” – Arsenal star reveals ‘punch-up’ incident between teammates during loan spell that left him wanting to not make mistakes

Arsenal and England defender Ben White has revealed a bust-up between two former teammates that left him not wanting to make mistakes.

White had been out on loan at League Two side Newport County from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017. It was there that he witnessed a punch-up during his debut for the club that scared him into not wanting to make mistakes.

The defender told Daily Mail:

“(There was) a punch-up between our own players in our own dressing room ( ... ) It was a bit scary, to be fair; I didn’t want to make any mistakes, that’s for sure.”

The former Leeds United defender has certainly bounced back from the ordeal. White has been a stalwart at the back for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal this season.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, the pair have formed a formidable partnership with the Gunners, helping the club keep 13 clean Premier League sheets.

He has discussed his adaption to life at the north London side. White endured a forgettable debut against Brentford in the opening game of the season, where he was at fault for Ivan Toney's goal.

White explained to Daily Mail:

“The start of the season was tough. We had the first game, and it wasn’t ideal for me. I didn’t play very well and then I got Covid, so I was out for another two games. It was hard to get started; it wasn’t the start I wanted but, coming through the season now, I’m playing every week, the team is doing really well, and it’s very positive.”

White's performance that night was ripped to shreds by Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

White has shed light on their analysis of his debut, saying,

“I think it was the first time I’ve actually been singled out. It’s never a nice feeling; it’s not very good, but it just gives me more incentive to go out there and play well."

He continued:

"Some of it you obviously have to look at and see what they’ve said, and some of the stuff they said was true [in] that game. It wasn’t my best. Obviously they’ve had amazing careers, and hopefully one day I could have something like that.”

Arsenal's Ben White to line up for England this weekend

White could be coming into Southgate's starting XI.

White is part of the England squad set to take on Switzerland on Saturday night before facing Cote D'Ivoire on Tuesday.

The friendlies will give Gareth Southgate's Three Lions vital preparation ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

White's performances for Arsenal have been acclaimed. He may now be afforded the opportunity to prove he deserves to be starting for England come this winter.

Harry Maguire is Southgate's usual go-to to play alongside John Stones at the back, but the former has had a woeful campaign at Manchester United. The door may therefore have opened for White to stake his claim for a place in the XI.

