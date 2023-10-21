“It is blatant cheating”, “Replay the game” – Rival fans fume at incident during Liverpool win over Everton

Fans are in disbelief that Ibrahima Konate wasn't handed a second yellow card in Liverpool's clash with 10-man Everton in the Merseyside rivals today (October 21).

Konate was already booked in the 50th minute after bringing Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana down. The French defender then stopped the visitors from breaking on the counter by tugging at Beto and giving away a free-kick in the 65th minute.

It looked to be a foul worthy of a second booking and a subsequent red card for Konate but referee Craig Pawson opted only to award a free-kick. Everton boss Sean Dyche was outraged on the touchline and was booked for his protests.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp quickly reacted to the situation by subbing Konate off for Joel Matip just two minutes later. The Reds were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute when Michael Keane handled Luis Diaz's shot.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and scored the resulting penalty to put Klopp's men 1-0 up. Everton were a man down after Ashley Young was handed two yellows in the first half. The Egyptian sealed all three points and a 2-0 victory in the 90+7th minute.

Pawson's decision not to give Konate a second booking has been met with bemusement from fans. One fan insists that it's cheating:

"I've no issue with being beaten fair and square, but im absolutely fuming at that Konate decision. Even if it didn't change the outcome, it is blatant cheating."

Another fan wants the game to be replayed:

"Konate should've been sent off there! Replay the game immediately."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Liverpool defender not being sent off in the Merseyside derby:

Rio Ferdinand lauds Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as one of the all-time greats

Mohamed Salah has lit up the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand has branded Mohamed Salah as one of the best players in Premier League history. The Manchester United icon alluded to the Egyptian superstar's goalscoring feats, telling TNT Sports:

"He's one of the best goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen. I put him that highly; I think he's a fantastic player and got that self-belief which separates him from the normal players."

Salah has long been one of Liverpool's protagonists ever since arriving at Anfield in 2017. He's bagged 194 goals and 83 assists in 316 games, winning the Premier League's Golden Boot on three occasions.

The 31-year-old won the Premier League with Klopp's side in 2020 and has started this season strongly. He's netted eight goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions.