"It didn't bother him" - Roy Keane hails Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's mentality after he bags winner vs Brighton 

Roy Keane was impressed by Mohamed Salah's persistence after he netted the winner in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion today (March 31).

Salah ensured the Reds went to the top of the Premier League for the time being with a composed 65th-minute finish. The Egyptian forward finally found the net after attempting to do so on 12 occasions.

The 31-year-old took his tally for the season to 22 goals and 13 assists in 33 games across competitions. He's joint-second in the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Keane gave a glowing verdict of Salah and how he didn't cater when spurning opportunities before his goal. The Manchester United icon explained to Sky Sports how the likes of the Egyptian flourish:

"What all the great goalscorers do, they're not really worried about missing. They're not happy to miss but they keep getting in there. That's where that bravery and courage comes into it."

Keane alluded to Salah's missed chances and how they didn't faze him:

"Salah, how many shots did he have? 10? 11? It didn't bother him. He kept getting in there, the chances he was missing, they weren't exactly clear-cut chances but didn't bother him."

Mohamed Salah has been a goalscoring machine since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in July 2017 for £34.3 million. He's posted 207 goals and 89 assists in 337 games for the Merseysiders.

The Reds' third all-time top scorer is playing a pivotal role in their title race. He also had a hand in Luis Diaz's equalizer against Brighton as Jurgen Klopp's men came from behind at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp dubbed Mohamed Salah an 'all-time great' amid his goalscoring feats at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah became just the fifth player in Liverpool's history to reach 200 goals earlier this season. He struck in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace (December 9) to join the likes of Ian Rush and Roger Hunt on the milestone.

Klopp highlighted Salah's extraordinary goalscoring prowess and admitted he'll likely never coach a player with such an eye for goal. The German said before the Reds' attacker struck his 200th goal (via TNT Sports):

"A player with his numbers I'm not sure I will ever coach again."

The departing Liverpool boss praised Salah's development while insisting that he'd become an all-time great:

"His whole development from the first talks we had to the talks we have now, as a man, is an incredible and very impressive development and growth – and as a player as well. Absolutely exceptional player, all-time great. No shadow of a doubt."

Mohamed Salah's goals have helped the Merseysiders reach the top of English and European football over the years. He bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in the 2019-20 campaign as his side won the title.

Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League the year before and had Salah to thank. He struck five goals and provided two assists in 12 games during Europe's elite club competition that season.